Marcelo Bielsa could be on verge of sack after England friendly - and before Uruguay head to World Cup

Marcelo Bielsa could be deprived of the opportunity to lead Uruguay into the World Cup this summer amid rumours that he could be on the verge of getting sacked.

The former Leeds United boss took over the Uruguayan national team in 2023, 15 months after getting the chop at Elland Road.

The divisive but influential manager has managed at two prior World Cups, taking his native Argentina to a disastrous group stage exit in 2002 and taking Chile to a more respectable round of 16 defeat to Brazil in 2010.

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'Uruguay spent a solid month with Marcelo Bielsa at the Copa America - and they decided they hated him'

Marcelo Bielsa led Leeds back into the Premier League (Image credit: PA Images)

Bielsa made an excellent start to life as Uruguay manager, winning 11 of his first 15 games in charge - including victories over Brazil and Argentina in World Cup qualifying - and taking them to the semi-finals of the 2024 Copa America.

However, tensions have emerged in the couple of years since then as Uruguay have won just five of their past 16 games, most recently falling to a 5-1 friendly defeat to the United States in November.

Uruguay fell to a 5-1 defeat to the USA in November (Image credit: Getty Images)

South American football expert Tim Vickery believes it is not beyond the realms of possibility that a similar result against England on Friday night might mean the Uruguayan FA call time on Bielsa's reign ahead of the World Cup.

Vickery told Hayters TV: "This is the real thing from a Uruguay point of view.

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"When he took over, you're thinking, 'This could work for Uruguay: they need a generational change, there's players there - think of Valverde, Bentancur, Ugarte, Darwin Nunez, Araujo...he's got a spine there to play the way that he wants to play, this could work'.

"They started off like a train. They beat Argentina in Buenos Aires. They beat Brazil more convincingly than I've ever seen Uruguay beat Brazil. They start off the Copa America in the States two years ago like a train...and then it all went off the rails.

Luis Suarez put Marcelo Bielsa on blast when announcing his retirement from international football in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

"The problem seems to have been that they spent a solid month with Bielsa for that Copa America - and they decided they hated him.