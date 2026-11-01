How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV info, preview, team news and prediction record for huge Super Sunday clash

Watch Liverpool vs Arsenal from anywhere as the Premier League champions travel to Anfield for a huge Super Sunday clash.

Want to watch the game live from anywhere? FourFourTwo provides you with all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Liverpool vs Arsenal: key information Kick-off time: 4:30pm GMT / 11:30am ET / 3:30am AEDT (Mon)

4:30pm GMT / 11:30am ET / 3:30am AEDT (Mon) TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) / Peacock(US) / Stan Sport (AUS)

Sky Sports (UK) / Peacock(US) / Stan Sport (AUS) Watch from anywhere: Use Proton VPN to unblock your stream

Liverpool and Arsenal meet at Anfield in one of the standout games of the season so far, as the Gunners bid to keep tabs on current Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta's side haven't won at Anfield in their last 13 Premier League visits, with their previous win a 2-0 victory all the way back in 2012.

For the Reds it's a chance to build on some strong showings in recent weeks and prove they can fight for the title alongside City and today's opponents.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal in the Premier League, online and from anywhere.

Watch Liverpool vs Arsenal from anywhere

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How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch Liverpool vs Arsenal live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will have live coverage of the Premier League clash, which kicks-off at 4:30pm GMT.

Watch Liverpool vs Arsenal on Sky Sports Sky Sports plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now.

How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal in the US

Liverpool vs Arsenal is live on Peacock in the US, with kick-off at 11:30am ET.

Can't access your Peacock stream? Use Proton VPN to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal on the service from anywhere in the world.

Watch Liverpool vs Arsenal on Peacock Peacock Premium plans start at $12.99 a month. That gets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week during the 2026/27 season, including Liverpool vs Arsenal. There are savings for annual plans, which start at $129.99 a year.

How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal in Australia

Fans in Australia can stream Liverpool vs Arsenal on Stan Sport.

Kick-off is at 3:30am AEDT on Monday.

Watch Liverpool vs Arsenal on Stan Sport Stan Sport comes in at AU$29.99/month and includes live coverage of the Premier League and Champions League.

Tickets

Get VIP Liverpool tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Seat Unique tickets at Anfield offer a fantastic matchday. You get premium padded seats in the new Anfield Road stand (Block AM5, front rows) and access to the Brodies Lounge for three hours pre-match. Enjoy street food, a complimentary half-time drink, a matchday programme, and entertainment, including a Liverpool legend appearance, making it a truly elevated experience.

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Preview

Liverpool booked their place in the last eight of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday after an enthralling penalty shootout success over Chelsea.

Wesley Fofana's decisive miss went high into the Kop at Anfield, meaning Andoni Iraola's side will face Bournemouth before 15 December for a spot in the last four.

Attention now quickly turns back to the Premier League, with the Reds having won nine of their last 11 matches in all competitions.

Liverpool have lost just two of the last 14 H2Hs between the two sides (W6, D6), and are unbeaten in their last 13 league meetings with Arsenal at Anfield (W8, D5).

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

Arsenal were dumped out of the EFL Cup earlier this week at the hands of Fleetwood Town, with the League Two side causing one of the biggest upsets ever seen in the competition.

Mikel Arteta's side were reduced to ten men as Max Dowman was sent off just before the full-time whistle sounded, not that it had much bearing on their poor penalties, admittedly.

The Gunners will have to dust themselves off and come into this one with just one blemish on their Premier League record so far, a 3-0 reverse at Brighton earlier this month.

Reports suggest Christos Tzolis could be back in contention at Anfield, whilst Mikel Merino should be strong enough to shake off the illness that ruled him out in midweek.

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Team News

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Van Dijk, Jacquet, Kerkez, Wirtz, Isak, Mac Allister, Gakpo, Barcola, Araujo, Nyoni.

Subs: Mamardashvili, Gomez, Endo, Szoboszlai, Tsimikas, Munoz, Gravenberch, Koumas, Ngumoha.

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori, Rice, Bruno, Odegaard, Madueke, Tzolis, Havertz.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Mosquera, White, Hincapie, Eze, Gyokeres, Merino, Zubimendi, Lewis-Skelly.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Liverpool 1-0 Arsenal

Meetings between these two usually produce few goals, given both games combined last season saw only one goal.

FourFourTwo thinks Liverpool win, with Cody Gakpo's goal the only difference on Merseyside.