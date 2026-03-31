Tottenham star Guglielmo Vicario agrees exit, with relegation fight still ongoing: report

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has reportedly already agreed an exit from north London for this summer.

Spurs are in a difficult spot as things stand, just one point outside the relegation zone and without a Premier League win this calendar year.

They dispensed with the services of Thomas Frank in a matter of months, and his replacement, Igor Tudor, was out of the door even faster.

Destination club named as Guglielmo Vicario eyes Tottenham Hotspur exit

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Former Brighton man Roberto De Zerbi is on his way to try to salvage things, but his high-profile status will be one of numerous issues to sort out should the worst happen.

Plenty of the current crop would look to leave if Spurs faced a season in the Championship, and in Vicario’s case, he already has a pretty good idea where he could be heading next.

Vicario joined the club in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Italian website L’Interista, the goalkeeper has already agreed personal terms with Serie A outfit Inter Milan.

The current league leaders have tabled the offer of a four-year contract to Vicario, on a handsome €3.5m per season, thought to be an after-tax figure.