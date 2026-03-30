Injured Spurs first-teamer 'available for £15m' this summer as foreign clubs prepare to pull trigger: report

Tottenham Hotspur could be set to lose goalkeeper Gugliemo Vicario this summer, with clubs in Europe currently keeping an eye on his situation.

The Italian has spent three years in England and has established himself as Spurs' number one choice between the sticks.

However, with the club at risk of dropping out of the Premier League this season, a return to Italy could be an attractive option for the goalkeeper.

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Vicario's value could drop if Spurs are relegated

Inter are interested in making a move for Guglielmo Vicario. (Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Inter are among the teams interested in signing Vicario, and the Serie A leaders believe his value could drop this summer, should Spurs fail to avoid relegation to the Championship.

Reports in Calciomercato claim that the Italian side currently believe the keeper's price tag to be around the €18-20 million mark (£15-17m).

Guglielmo Vicario is currently injured after undergoing minor surgery (Image credit: Getty Images)

Those same reports also suggest that Inter's sporting director, Piero Ausilio, was in attendance at Spurs' Champions League match against Atletico Madrid earlier this month, along with the player's agent Gabriele Giuffrida, to discuss the possibility of a move.

The Italian side are looking to replace either Yann Sommer and Josep Martinez to refresh their goalkeeping department this summer.

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Spurs are unlikely to see Vicario play for them in their next match, against Sunderland, as he is currently recovering from surgery.

The goalkeeper has been struggling with a hernia for months to try and make himself available for his side's relegation battle.

However, that issue was finally taken care of last week, as he had the operation he needed the day after conceding three goals in a miserable 3-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Spurs are pushing to bring in Roberto De Zerbi to replace Igor Tudor. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When he is fit enough to return, he could find himself coached by Roberto De Zerbi after the Italian emerged as a frontrunner for the Spurs managerial vacancy, following the departure of Igor Tudor.

Tottenham are hopeful an agreement can be reached with De Zerbi, who is thought to prefer a move in the summer, once the club's Premier League status is more certain.

Reports in Italy claim discussions have taken place with the manager over a possible five-year deal.