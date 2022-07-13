Best Puma football kits 2022: The best shirts from Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Italy and more

These are the best Puma football shirts 2022, with the German brand dropping some absolute corkers this summer.

Premier League shirts have been dropping since the end of last season, as have European sides' shirts. Women's Euros 2022 shirts and World Cup shirts are getting releases, too – and with Puma boasting the likes of AC Milan, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund, along with a plethora of international giants, there are plenty of international tops to look out for.

Which Puma tops are your favourites? Here's everything that's been released this summer…

AC Milan

AC Milan home shirt 2022/23

(Image credit: Pier Marco Tacca/AC Milan via Getty Images)

Nice, right? Puma have made this one reminiscent of the 2002 shirt with a black section at the top before the stripes begin and this one is going to look fantastic as the Scudetto champions defend their title… especially on Olivier Giroud.

Austria

Austria women's Euro 2022 home kit

(Image credit: Puma)

Puma have teamed up with Liberty's London to bring a floral print to their Euro 2022 shirts. This one has subtle hoops across it and the classic Puma logo with the typeface on it. Lovely stuff.

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund home shirt 2022/23

(Image credit: Getty)

Erling Haaland won't be there to enjoy it – and it's a shame because this stripey effort from Dortmund is both gloriously vintage and a fresh take on the top of late. They're everyone's favourite hipster club for a reason, right?

Borussia Dortmund prematch shirt 2022/23

(Image credit: Getty)

Haaland waved the Dortmund fans goodbye in this get-up – and it might just be nicer than the actual home shirt for next season. The pre-match top for BVB is particularly jazzy but it looks excellent.

Ghana

Ghana World Cup 2022 home kit

(Image credit: Puma)

The Ghana home kit for the 2022 World Cup is a lot plainer than previous efforts. There is bright colour around the cuffs though as the traditional black star in the centre of the chest.

Iceland

Iceland women's Euro 2022 home kit

(Image credit: Puma)

Iceland's home shirt incorporates a floral print from Liberty's London, like the rest of Puma's Euro 2022 shirts. This one is similar to the men's top – not that we're mad about that because, well, look at it.

Italy

Italy 2022 home shirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rumoured to be the last Puma home kit that Italy have before moving onto Adidas, the German manufacturer have delivered a beauty. Inspired by Wycombe Wanderers (citation needed), the gold in this one really nails the legacy of the Azzurri.

Italy women's Euro 2022 home kit

(Image credit: Puma)

Another Liberty's/Puma collab – this time for the Italians who certainly know fashion. The men's shirt – a quartered effort – is given the floral print and it looks excellent.

Manchester City

Manchester City home shirt 2022/23

(Image credit: Puma)

Colin Bell is honoured with the new Man City threads, which have touches of dark red. The badge and Puma logo are centered and there's a round collar on this one. A classy look for the champions, indeed.

Senegal

Senegal World Cup 2022 home kit

(Image credit: Getty)

The Senegal home kit is the traditional white, featuring a simple chevron in the national colours.

Switzerland

Switzerland World Cup 2022 kit

(Image credit: Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Sometimes, the more simple designs are the best – and that's certainly true of the 2022 home shirt. This might be the best thing about Swiss… well, except from the flag, that's a big plus.

Switzerland women's Euro 2022 home kit

(Image credit: Puma)

The most different of all the Puma home tops from the men's efforts. This one doesn't have the lines on the shoulders but instead takes on that Liberty's flower print all over. Glorious.

Uruguay

Uruguay World Cup 2022 home kit

(Image credit: Getty)

The Uruguay home kit follows the same template as other Puma efforts at the World Cup. It appears to be a slightly brighter blue and has a gold Puma logo.

The shirt is currently not available to buy or preorder.