Bayern Munich vs Barcelona: Who are the commentators for the game?

Tuesday night sees Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, as part of BT Sport's Champions League coverage.

Two of the biggest teams in Europe, Bayern and Barca have 11 Champions League titles between them and a rich history of entertaining football. The last time these two sides met, the occasion certainly lived up to expectation, as Die Roten thrashed the Catalans 8-2 in the 2019/20 Champions League quarter-final.

Now, the pair meet in this season's group stage - and BT Sport Kick Off presenter Seema Jaswal will be fronting the coverage.

Two Champions League stalwarts join Jaswal, including an ex-Bayern Munich Champions League winner in Owen Hargreaves. The former England midfielder is a two-time European Champion, having lifted the trophy while at Bayern in 2001 and at Manchester United in 2008.

Peter Crouch, who played in Liverpool's 2007 Champions League final defeat to AC Milan, makes up the studio team to provide insight.

Commentary duties for this one fall to Adam Summerton. Summerton is an extremely experienced broadcaster, having worked full-time in radio and TV since 2003.

Co-commentary comes courtesy of Chris Sutton, who represented four clubs in Europe during his career - and memorably buried a close-range volley against Barcelona for Celtic in 2004.

