Burnley v Aston Villa live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Burnley v Aston Villa live stream, Saturday 7 May, 3pm BST

Burnley will be looking to maintain their fine run of form when they host Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon.

When the Clarets announced they had dismissed Sean Dyche last month, virtually everyone in football thought it was a bad move. Yet Burnley have rallied since then, accruing 10 points from the last 12 available under the guidance of interim manager Mike Jackson.

Last weekend’s come-from-behind victory over Watford will have given Burnley real belief that they can survive in the Premier League. A double-header against Aston Villa could determine their fate – curiously, the two teams have not yet met this term.

Steven Gerrard’s side returned to winning ways last time out, as goals from Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings earned them a 2-0 victory over Norwich. It was an important triumph for Villa, who were not previously safe from relegation. Having now secured their Premier League status for another season, Gerrard will want to see his team finish the campaign strongly.

Burnley will definitely be without Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Ashley Westwood as they seek to maintain their fine run of form. The left-back Erik Pieters could be fit enough for the bench and Ben Mee is closing in on a return, but the club captain could remain in the dugout as part of Mike Jackson’s staff for this one. Maxwel Cornet and Jay Rodriguez are in line to undergo late fitness tests.

Aston Villa will have to make do without Morgan Sanson, Leon Bailey and Kortney Hause for the trip to Lancashire. Emi Buendia could come in for Bailey, who started against Norwich, or Gerrard could partner Danny Ings with Ollie Watkins up front as the former prepares to face his old club. The 18-year-old Tim Iroegbunam is in line to be replaced by Douglas Luiz in the engine room.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST on Saturday 7 May. See below for international broadcast options.

