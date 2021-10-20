Chelsea v Malmo live stream: How to watch the Champions League from anywhere in the world

Chelsea v Malmo live stream, BT Sport, Wednesday 20 October, 8pm BST

Chelsea will be looking to make it six points from nine in the Champions League group stage when Malmo visit Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

The Blues began the defence of their European title with a narrow 1-0 victory over Zenit Saint Petersburg on matchday one, before succumbing to a defeat by the same scoreline by Juventus last time out. Chelsea had plenty of possession in Turin but were unable to break their opponents down, and Federico Chiesa's goal early in the second half proved decisive.

Thomas Tuchel's side are still in a strong position to finish in the top two, and it would be a huge surprise if they did not. A double-header against Malmo gives them an opportunity to pull clear of the Swedish side and, in all probability, Zenit. But it is Juventus who currently have the upper hand in the battle for first place.

Chelsea's performances have dipped in recent weeks, and they were fortunate to beat Brentford 1-0 at the weekend. A first half of few chances concluded with Ben Chilwell smashing the ball home in stoppage time, but the Bees piled on the pressure after the break. Were it not for some superb interventions from Edouard Mendy, Chelsea would have drawn - or perhaps even lost - the first west London derby of the season.

Tuchel will be looking for a much improved performance when Malmo come to town on Wednesday. With Mason Mount fit again, we could see Chelsea return to the 3-4-3 formation that was their staple in the second half of last season. Ruben Loftus-Cheek will hope to keep his place after impressing at the weekend, but Tuchel will no doubt ring the changes as he keeps half an eye on Saturday's duel with Norwich.

Malmo look like the weakest team in Group H and have zero points after two games. This looks like a chance for Chelsea to start to rebuild confidence with a convincing display.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 3 in the UK.

Use a VPN to watch a Chelsea v Malmo live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal stream that decides to buffer at the worst possible moment. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

Image ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

Image NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time. View Deal

Image Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month! View Deal