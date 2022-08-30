Crystal Palace vs Brentford live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Crystal Palace vs Brentford live stream, Tuesday 30 August, 7.30pm

Crystal Palace will be looking to bounce back from Saturday's loss to Manchester City when they entertain Brentford at Selhurst Park.

Palace (opens in new tab) stormed into a 2-0 lead in the first half of their recent trip to the Etihad Stadium, a ground at which they triumphed last term. After scoring from two set-pieces, the Eagles defended with discipline, organisation and diligence to keep the Premier League champions at bay in the first half.

They could not keep it up after the break, however. Led by the brilliant Erling Haaland, City (opens in new tab) turned a 2-0 deficit into a 4-2 victory, with Palace rarely able to get out of their own half in the second period. Still, there were plenty of positives to take from the match for Patrick Vieira, whose side have already faced last season's top two and the current league leaders in Arsenal (opens in new tab).

Brentford (opens in new tab) drew 1-1 with Everton (opens in new tab) at the weekend, extending their solid start to the season. The Bees had to come from behind to rescue a point at the Gtech Stadium, with Thomas Frank claiming afterwards that it was a "mystery" how his team did not emerge with all three points given the strength of their all-round display.

Both meetings between these two sides last season ended goalless, so perhaps we should not expect a high-scoring affair on Tuesday. Palace hope to boost their attacking threat by welcoming back Wilfried Zaha, who will undergo a late fitness test after missing the City game. Tyrick Mitchell is a doubt, while James Tomkins, Nathan Ferguson, Jack Butland and James McArthur are definitely out.

Brentford will be unable to call upon the services of Sergi Canos and Ethan Pinnock for the trip across London, but Kristoffer Ajer and Pontus Jansson are both in contention - although a place on the bench is more likely than a starting berth for both defenders.

Kick-off is at 7.30pm BST on Tuesday 30 August and is being shown on BT Sport 3 (opens in new tab). See below for international broadcast options.

Save over a third on a FFT magazine subscription today (opens in new tab).

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens in new tab) love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(opens in new tab) NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

(opens in new tab) Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

Based in Canada? The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com