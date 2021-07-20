Do any real footballers make cameos in Ted Lasso?

Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso combines fantasy with football, telling the tale of Premier League side, AFC Richmond.

Aside from the fictional club from outside London though, real clubs' names are used in the series. One episode features a trip to play Everton away, while Manchester City come to Richmond on the final day of the season.

Despite this, there haven't been any cameos from current Premier League footballers in the first season of Ted Lasso. The closest that the show came in its first 10 episodes was the titular character himself referencing how City boss Pep Guardiola had played well against his team.

In fact, the only footballer to feature in Ted Lasso retired in 2010. Chris Powell, who racked up 667 league appearances for the likes of Southend United and Charlton Athletic and features as a co-commentator.

Powell is often heard via voiceover next to commentator Arlo White, who also plays himself in the show.

There hasn't been any announcement of celebrity cameos for the next two series of Ted Lasso either.