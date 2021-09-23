FIFA 22: 5* skillers and fastest players in this year's game are revealed
By Mark White
It's all about skills and speed on FIFA 22 - and you're going to want to play with these guys
EA Sports have announced the fastest players and the players with five-star skill moves on FIFA 22, out on October 1.
Perhaps expected, given that he's on the cover, it's Kylian Mbappe who tops both charts for the skills and speed, making him one of the most highly-rated players on the game.
FIFA 22 Pre-orders open – plus release date, cover, trailer and everything else we know so far
There's plenty of Premier League representation in both categories. Adama Traore, Dan James and Ismaila Sarr all receive good ratings in the pace stakes, while Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba, Thiago Alcantara, Riyad Mahrez and Hakim Ziyech are all given five-star skills.
FIFA 22's fastest players
- Mbappé (PSG) – 97
- Adama Traoré (Wolves) – 96
- Alfonso Davies (Bayern Munich) – 96
- Daniel James (Leeds United) – 95
- Achraf Hakimi (PSG) – 85
- Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid) – 95
- Gerrit Holtmann (Bochum) – 94
- Ismaïla Sarr (Watford) – 94
- Georges Nkoudou (Besiktas) – 94
FIFA 22's top 5* five skill players
- Mbappé (PSG)
- Neymar Jr (PSG)
- Di Maria (PSG)
- Ronaldo (Manchester United)
- Pogba (Manchester United)
- Thiago (Liverpool)
- João Félix (Atlético Madrid)
- Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)
- Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)
