Giovane Elber exclusive: "Juninho Pernambucano was the best at free-kicks for one simple reason"

David Beckham? Roberto Carlos? Lionel Messi? All superb free-kick takers as well as giants of the game. But for former Stuttgart, Bayern and Lyon striker Giovane Elber, there was one player who stands above all others when it comes to dead balls: Juninho Pernambucano.

The former Lyon midfielder was renowned for his ability to bend one over the wall, scoring 77 free-kicks during his glittering career.

And there was one very good reason Juninho was top dog when it comes to free-kicks, as Elber explains to FFT.

"Simple: he practised every day!" Says the Brazilian. "Rain or snow, he’d be out there for hours after training ended. He’d take one of the youth team goalkeepers and hit free-kick after free-kick.

There was one particular free kick which sticks in Elber's mind - as it came against Bayern, the team he presented more than 250 times.

"In my first season at Lyon, we defeated Bayern 2-1 in the Champions League group stage and Juninho scored a stunning free-kick against Oli Kahn at the Olympiastadion. That was one of his very best."

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on shop price

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

LIST Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign

TALENT FIFA 22: The 150 best wonderkids in the game

GUIDE Best football gifts: Present ideas for football fans