How England could look at Euro 2024

A week makes a hell of a difference in football – so three years is practically a lifetime. England's squad look fairly set for next year's World Cup, but what about the Euros two years later?

Here, FFT looks at a possible XI for Euro 2024, in Germany.

Goalkeeper

(Image credit: PA)

Few goalkeepers manage to hold down their place as England's no.1 for more than three tournaments – even David Seaman and Joe Hart only just made it to four – with many falling well short of that. Jordan Pickford will be aiming to make it four at Euro 2024 but, with many fans less than convinced over his top class pedigree, it may be that England's manager makes a change before the finals in Germany.

Of the likely candidates, Aaron Ramsdale looks the most probably successor to the Everton man, having started well at Arsenal. He has great reflexes and the calm distribution required of a modern 'keeper, and will be 27 in 2024 – in prime age to take the reins.

Defence

(Image credit: PA)

Kyle Walker will be 34 by the next Euros, and unlikely to still be part of the England set up given the quality England have at right back. Trent Alexander Arnold has struggled in an England shirt so far in his career but, by 2024, he'll be in his prime, at 27.

John Stones and Harry Maguire will be in their 30s and unlikely to still be the best England have to offer by then. Maguire already lacks pace and will be slower still by the time Germany comes around – Stones is therefore likely to have a new partner, possibly in Fikayo Tomori, who is getting regular minutes for Champions League club AC Milan.

At left back, it's hard to see past Luke Shaw, who will be 29 then.

Midfield

(Image credit: Getty)

Declan Rice looks like a future England captain and, at 26, he'll be in his pomp. While Kalvin Phillips has been excellent for England so far, Jude Bellingham looks the superior prospect and will have bags of experience for a 21-year-old.

Ahead of the two deeper-lying midfielders, Mason Mount (who will also be 26) and Phil Foden (25) pick themselves, while Jadon Sancho (25), who will hopefully be flourishing at Manchester United by then, may have a fight on his hands to displace Bukayo Saka (24). The future looks very bright indeed.

Striker

(Image credit: Getty)

While Harry Kane is clearly the best England have to offer now, will his niggling ankle injuries become too debilitating over the next three years?

The Spurs talisman will be 31 by then, coming towards the end of his career, and it could be that the younger Mason Greenwood is the main man by then. The Manchester United forward will be 24, having learnt his trade under Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani before establishing himself as Old Trafford's no.9.

