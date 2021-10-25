Manchester United's most humiliating defeats
Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's side were massacred by Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday – but was it their worst ever defeat?
Manchester United's embarrassing 5-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday piled the pressure on bewildered manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick at a shellshocked Old Trafford, with many home fans having already left before half-time substitute Paul Pogba was sent off for a foul on Naby Keita. Thankfully for Red Devils supporters, no further goals were conceded thereafter – with over half an hour still to play.
But where does the Liverpool humiliation rank among their all-time worst defeats? Let's take grim walk down memory Lane...
Newcastle 5 Manchester United 0, October 20, 1996
Philippe Albert’s stunning lob over Peter Schmeichel capped a thumping win as Kevin Keegan’s men gained some revenge having lost the title to United the previous season. Darren Peacock, David Ginola, Les Ferdinand and Alan Shearer had already scored by then.
Southampton 6 Manchester United 3, October 26, 1996
Just a week after losing 5-0 to Newcastle, United were sunk 6-3 on the south coast. Egil Ostenstad fired a hat-trick, Eyal Berkovic scored twice and Matt Le Tissier chipped Schmeichel. To add to United’s woes, Roy Keane was sent off.
Chelsea 5 Manchester United 0, October 3, 1999
Chelsea ended United’s 29-game unbeaten run in style. Gus Poyet was on the scoresheet twice including a strike after just 27 seconds, Chris Sutton made it 2-0 and Jody Morris rounded off the scoring – after a Henning Berg own goal and Nicky Butt red card on a dismal afternoon for United.
Manchester United 1 Liverpool 4, March 14, 2009
Fernando Torres ran riot, with Steven Gerrard, Fabio Aurelio and Andrea Dossena also on target. Despite this home humbling, with Nemanja Vidic dismissed 14 minutes from time, United still progressed to take the title.
Manchester United 1 Manchester City 6, October 23, 2011
The first time United had leaked six goals at Old Trafford since 1930, this was their heaviest home defeat for 56 years. Mario Balotelli (two), Edin Dzeko (two), Sergio Aguero and David Silva were on target as City kick-started their title drive – with Darren Fletcher’s 81st-minute reply all the hosts could muster.
Chelsea 4 Manchester United 0, October 23, 2016
Jose Mourinho endured a torrid return to Stamford Bridge as Chelsea hammered United. Pedro and Gary Cahill were on target in the first half, before Eden Hazard and N’Golo Kante broke through after the break.
Everton 4 Manchester United 0, April 21, 2019
Solskjaer had a humbling afternoon at Goodison Park as Everton well and truly ended his honeymoon period as the permanent United boss. Everton were 2-0 ahead at the break through Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson and Lucas Digne and Theo Walcott doubled the lead.
Manchester United 1 Tottenham 6, October 4, 2020
United went in front courtesy of a Bruno Fernandes penalty inside the opening two minutes, but had to play for an hour with 10 men after Anthony Martial was sent off for slapping Erik Lamela. Son Heung-min and Harry Kane both scored twice and Tanguy Ndombele and Serge Aurier also netted as Spurs boss Mourinho enjoyed a memorable return to his former club.
