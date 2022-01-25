Nottingham Forest v Barnsley live stream: How to watch the Championship from anywhere in the world

Nottingham Forest v Barnsley live stream, Tuesday 25 January, 7.45pm GMT

Nottingham Forest will be looking to build on their victory in the East Midlands derby at the weekend when Barnsley visit the City Ground on Tuesday.

Matches against Derby County are the most eagerly anticipated in Forest's fixture list, and Saturday's showdown ended in triumph for the red half of the divide. It was a fiery affair with scuffles on the pitch after the final whistle, but Steve Cooper was delighted that his players got the job done against opponents who, despite their lowly position in the standings, have been in good form of late.

That was Forest's second win on the bounce and they will expect to make it three in a row in the midweek round of games. A pair of post-Christmas defeats by Middlesbrough and Huddersfield saw Forest lose ground in the race for the play-offs, but the win against Derby means Cooper's men are now just four points adrift of the top six. That gap could be closed further if they emerge triumphant on Tuesday.

Despite Derby's 21-point deduction, Barnsley are below the Rams in the table. This has been a dire campaign for the Tykes, who were just three games away from a place in the Premier League last term.

That run to the play-offs was led by Valerien Ismael, who was duly snapped up by West Brom last summer. Markus Schopp, his replacement, was unable to follow in Ismael's footsteps. Poya Asbaghi has made little impact since his appointment in the middle of November. Barring a miracle, League One beckons for Barnsley, who have won just two matches all season.

Max Lowe is likely to keep his place in Forest's starting XI after his return from injury against Derby. Joe Worrall and Alex Mighten are out injured, though.

Barnsley's squad has been decimated by a Covid-19 outbreak and injuries, with only 13 senior players able to train on Monday. Their application to postpone the match was rejected, however.



Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT on Tuesday 25 January. See below for international broadcast options.

