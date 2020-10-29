Trending

Premier League fans raise hundreds of thousands of pounds for food banks in pay-per-view boycott – here's what every club is doing

Moving some Premier League games onto pay-per-view for £14.95 has proved unpopular, and many fans are using the opportunity to fundraise for charity instead

There have been few football reforms more universally unpopular than the introduction of pay-per-view broadcast Premier League games this season. Even VAR has its supporters.

But many Premier League fans left unhappy by the £14.95 charge placed on half of the fixtures played over the past month haven't simply opposed the scheme on social media – they've used it to organise and raise funds for charity.

People up and down the country have been hit by job losses and insecurity during coronavirus, and supporters have shown that it's not Marcus Rashford who has been doing brilliant work off the pitch. With food banks the main beneficiary, fans have raised over £300,000 in the last few weeks, using hashtags #BoycottPPV and #CharityNotPPV to share donation links and stories.

How to contribute to Marcus Rashford’s campaign and help feed Britain’s poorest children

Money from the pay-per-view games goes to the clubs involved, rather than the broadcasters, and 19 Premier League clubs voted in favour of its introduction – with Leicester City being the exception. However, the blowback has led to speculation that the costs could soon be lowered, or see the idea scrapped altogether, with Sky Sports and BT Sport – which host the broadcasts – reportedly concerned about the reputational damage of their involvement.

The scheme will carry on until at least the weekend of November 6-8, after which there will be an international break. There is not yet confirmation of how the model will work after that.

Here, we've rounded up some of the good work being done by supporters instead of paying to watch their team play – and links if you want to donate too:

Arsenal

The Gunners played Leicester in a Sunday night game, with Arsenal Supporters' Trust calling for donations instead to Islington Cares, a local charity working to address inequality and poverty in Islington.

Fans have also been raising money for Islington Food Bank.

Donate to Islington Giving here

Donate to Islington Food Bank here

Aston Villa

Aston Villa have already had a couple of games on pay-per-view – against Leeds and Leicester – and face Southampton on Sky Sports Box Office again this weekend. Supporters who wanted to watch them all would have had to cough up almost £45.

Comments left on the Aston and Nechells Food Bank donation page indicate just how many fans have put in money to charity rather than watch those games: "A more worthy use of PPV money", "Gifting my PPV so it can be better used. UTV", "#CharityNotPPV Had no intention of purchasing any of the PPV matches on principle but this is an excellent idea. #AVFC #VTID"... The list goes on.

Donate to Aston and Nechells Food Bank here

Brighton

Brighton faced West Brom on pay-per-view last week, with Seagulls fans instead giving money to Brighton Food Bank.

Donate to Brighton Food Bank here

Burnley

Burnley were one of the first games to be shown as pay-per-view, with their match against West Brom given a graveyard Monday, 5.30pm slot.

But Clarets quickly raised hundreds of pounds for the club's charity programme, which works with food banks in east Lancashire. The donation page makes clear why many donations were being made: many contributions were left with comments that simply read "PPV".

Donate to Clarets in the Community here

Chelsea

Donate to Hammersmith and Fulham Food Bank here

Crystal Palace

Donate to Norwood Food Bank here

Everton and Liverpool

Everton and Liverpool fans have already joined forces through the Fans Supporting Foodbanks initiative long before pay-per-view games reared its head. Not only have they been raising money for the games Merseyside clubs have on box office channels, but they have also been using their account to promote work being done by fans of other sides too.

Astonishingly, they alone have raised over £100,000 from the boycott alone.

Follow Fans Supporting Foodbanks

Donate to Fans Supporting Foodbanks

Fulham

Cottagers have been donating to the local food bank, while fan podcast Fulhamish have put together a handy thread of various charitable fundraisers supporters have been carrying out

Donate to Hammersmith and Fulham Food Bank

Leeds

Leeds United Supporters Trust organised their own food bank donation page – and have raised an incredible £90,000.

Donate to Leeds United Fans Food Bank

Leicester

Leicester fans have been organising around a number of charities, including food banks, cancer charities, and those that support children with disabilities.

Donate to Woodgate Community Food Bank

Donate to Hope Against Cancer

Donate to Menphys

Manchester City and Manchester United

Marcus Rashford isn't the only one doing Manchester proud. Mancunians have teamed up across the divide to collegiately raise money for food banks in Greater Manchester – raising over £27,000 at the time of writing.

Donate to MUFC and MCFC Fans Supporting Foodbanks

Newcastle

Newcastle's game with Manchester United was the first game to be shown as pay-per-view, and fans were quick to come up with a fundraising idea attached to the £14.95 boycott. 

The NUFC Food Bank Twitter account has also been promoting similar campaigns at other clubs, as well Marcus Rashford's own campaign to provide food for children who need it – despite his 96th-minute goal at St James's. Well in, Magpies.

Donate to Newcastle West End Food Bank

Sheffield United

Blades fans have been raising money for a Sheffield hospice and, with their first box office game coming against Liverpool, have also been supporting the Merseyside-based Fans Supporting Foodbanks campaign.

Donate to St Luke's Hospice

Southampton

Southampton fans have been sending their money to two places: the club's own Saints Foundation Community Support charity, and Southampton City Mission, which supports local food banks.

Donate to Southampton City Mission

Donate to Saints Foundation Community Support

Tottenham

Donate to Tottenham Food Bank

Baggies fans have set up a WBA-specific fundraiser for Smethwick Food Bank.

Donate to Smethwick Food Bank

West Ham

Hammers are supporting Newham food banks and organising fans for volunteering through Irons Supporting Foodbanks.

Donate to Newham Food Bank

Wolves

Donate to Wolverhampton Food Bank

