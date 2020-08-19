Quiz! Can you name every Champions League top scorer since 1999/2000?

You have four minutes to guess the top scorer from the last 20 seasons.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends while you're at it.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name every Champions League semi-finalist since 1994?

The Champions League is where stars are born - hence the logo. But over the last twenty years, only a few footballers have nicked the top scorer of the competition.

Tonight, Robert Lewandowski's not just looking to send his side to the final of the tournament - he's looking to join the ranks of top scorers

We all remember the key goals later on in the tournament, but it's easy to overlook who's actually scoring the most goals - given that so many of them can come in the group stages of the competition.

Today, we're looking for the players who've reached that top-scoring figure every year since the turn of the cenutry.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to the mag - get your first five issues for just £5, almost £25 cheaper than buying it in the shops!

NOW READ...

EUROPE Europe’s leagues have never been so predictable – but the solutions might be worse

BARCELONA How did Barcelona's academy lead to a club in crisis? The inside story of the death of La Masia

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world