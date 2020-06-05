Quiz! Can you name every club that Paul Scholes scored against?

You have 12 minutes to guess 152 players.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends while you're at it.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name the former clubs of Real Madrid's 2017-winning XI?

Xavi said that he wished he'd played with him. Cristiano Ronaldo was gobsmacked by his talent. Sven-Goran Eriksson thought he was the best left-winger at his disposal (probably).

Paul Scholes is the kind of midfielder that England haven't produced very often. One of the finest passers of his generation and seemingly ego-less. He didn't even ask for his old squad number when he came out of retirement.

Scholesy scored over 150 goals for United in the two spells he spent at the club - and he no intention of ever leaving for anyone else.

So can you tell us who those goals came against?

While you're here, why not take advantage of our brilliant new subscribers' offer? Get 5 copies of the world's greatest football magazine for just £5 – the game's greatest stories and finest journalism direct to your door for less than the cost of a London pint. Cheers!

NOW READ...

RANKED! England’s best tournament performances since Euro 96

COMMENT Newcastle are stuck between owners – leaving a club where no one takes responsibility

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world