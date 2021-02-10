Quiz! Can you name every FA Cup final goalscorer since 2000?

You have 10 minutes to guess 51 players. We're not counting own goals or penalty shootout heroics - sorry Patrick Vieira in 2005.

The first FA Cup final of a new century was also the last of its kind too.

In 2000, Chelsea beat Aston Villa by a single goal as English football waved farewell to Wembley Stadium. The Twin Towers were never to host a Cup game again, replaced by an iconic arch. In between, we used the Millenium Stadium in Cardiff.

Since 2000, the usual suspects have lit up the FA Cup final, in Cardiff and the new Wembley alike. But... who exactly?

We're looking for the 48 scorers of final goals in the past 20 years - this year's final has been rescheduled for August 1 - so another player may well add their name to the pantheon before long.

