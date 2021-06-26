Quiz! Can you name every player to miss a penalty in a shootout in a European Championship since 1996?

10 minutes on the clock, 36 players to guess.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the only Manchester United player to miss his penalty during the 2008 Champions League final shootout showdown against Chelsea in Moscow.

If that strange, contextless fact means anything at all, it does at least prove that you're no less a player for missing penalties - even if Ronny has perfected spot-kicks since. Even the best miss them.

And looking through the list of players who have missed penalties at European Championships over the past 25 years, there are some big names there. None of them should feel too awful about the lottery of the situation.

Although if you take a silly run-up...

