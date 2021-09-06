Quiz! Can you name the England players with the best goals to games ratio since 1990?

Six minutes on the clock, 30 answers to guess.

At his current scoring rate, it should take Harry Kane 23 more England games to break the all-time scoring record for England.

It's hard to believe it but the captain fantastic of the Three Lions is just 28 years old still - he's only been in the England set-up for six years all in all. By the end of 2021, he should have scored three more in his current form and sit one behind Jimmy Greaves.

For context, England's current top scorer ever would have scored 76 goals if he'd have had Kane's goals to games record. He played for England for 15 years, too.

It's safe to Kane will probably break the record now - but who have the 30 best goals to games records for England since 1990?

