Quiz! Can you name the goalscorers in the last 20 Arsenal vs Manchester United games?

10 minutes on the clock, 48 players to guess - there have been three own goals, which will be given to you as a headstart.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every country Gianluigi Buffon has played against?

It was in the late 1990s and early 2000s that Arsenal and Manchester United forged one of the most fervent rivalries the English game had ever seen.

Both sides took the Premier League to previously unseen levels. Even in 2021, with Sir Alex and Arsene long gone, their disciples now in charge of the respective clubs, this is a fixture that you can guarantee neither side wants to lose.

There's history and humiliation in this tale. Ryan Giggs's solo jaunt through Arsenal's defence in the FA Cup was avenged by the Gunners winning the league on United's patch. Martin Keown's penalty antics at Old Trafford were a banished memory after United ended the Invincibles' run.

We're focusing on recent history today - we'd like you to recall the goalscorers from the last 20 games between these two.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 53%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but for less than half price...

NOW READ

ADIDAS PREDATOR Every version of the boot through the years

ALEX KEBLE How Thomas Tuchel's tactical approach at Chelsea will be an upgrade on Frank Lampard's

LIVE STREAMS How to watch every Premier League game this week, from anywhere in the world