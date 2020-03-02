Quiz! How many of the last 20 managers to win the FA Cup can you name?

Five minutes on the clock, 20 managers to guess.

It's one of the proudest moments of any manager's career - leading their side out onto the famous Wembley pitch, donned in a sharp suit, optional flower in the lapel.

Over the years, some of history's greatest bosses have managed in the game's oldest cup competition - we just want you to name the last 20.

Of course, some managers have won the competition more than once in the last 20 years, so you may have to guess a little longer ago than just 1999.

You've got five minutes on this one - and we're going to bet you now that over a minute of that time will be spent thinking about Alan Pardew dancing on the Wembley touchline when Crystal Palace equalised in 2016. No - Pards is not on the list. They lost.

