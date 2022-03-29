Republic of Ireland v Lithuania live stream: How to watch international friendlies from anywhere in the world
By Alasdair Mackenzie published
Watch a Republic of Ireland v Lithuania live stream as Stephen Kenny's side look to extend their unbeaten run
Republic of Ireland v Lithuania live stream, Tuesday 29 March, 7.45pm GMT, Sky Sports Arena
Looking for a Republic of Ireland v Lithuania live stream? We’ve got you covered with our handy guide.
The Republic of Ireland are aiming for an eighth win on the bounce when Lithuania visit the Aviva Stadium for a friendly on Tuesday night.
Stephen Kenny’s side failed to qualify for the Qatar World Cup 2022 after finishing third in their group behind Serbia and Portugal.
But there have been encouraging signs of progress over the last year, with the Irish losing one game in their previous 11 outings.
The focus is now on the UEFA Nations League campaign starting in June, when Ireland will face Ukraine, Scotland and Armenia in League B.
Perhaps the biggest indicator of Ireland’s current confidence was a 2-2 friendly draw with world number one side Belgium on Friday.
Substitute Alan Browne headed in an 85th-minute equaliser to earn his country an impressive draw, following a brilliant bicycle kick from Chiedozie Ogbene in the first half.
Ireland have now won three of their last five games, with their last two draws coming against powerhouses Portugal and Belgium.
They will be expecting to continue their good run against a Lithuania side ranked 137th in the world.
The visitors beat the world’s lowest-ranked team San Marino 2-1 in their last game, a friendly on Friday.
Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT; UK viewers can watch live on Sky Sports Arena.
UK TV schedule
VPN guide
Use a VPN to watch international friendlies from outside your country
If you’re out of the country for any international friendly action, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to tune in without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.
But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.
There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:
ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee
FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!
NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps
A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.
Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price
It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.