Republic of Ireland v Lithuania live stream: How to watch international friendlies from anywhere in the world

Republic of Ireland v Lithuania live stream, Tuesday 29 March, 7.45pm GMT, Sky Sports Arena

Looking for a Republic of Ireland v Lithuania live stream? We’ve got you covered with our handy guide.

The Republic of Ireland are aiming for an eighth win on the bounce when Lithuania visit the Aviva Stadium for a friendly on Tuesday night.

Stephen Kenny’s side failed to qualify for the Qatar World Cup 2022 after finishing third in their group behind Serbia and Portugal.

But there have been encouraging signs of progress over the last year, with the Irish losing one game in their previous 11 outings.

The focus is now on the UEFA Nations League campaign starting in June, when Ireland will face Ukraine, Scotland and Armenia in League B.

Perhaps the biggest indicator of Ireland’s current confidence was a 2-2 friendly draw with world number one side Belgium on Friday.

Substitute Alan Browne headed in an 85th-minute equaliser to earn his country an impressive draw, following a brilliant bicycle kick from Chiedozie Ogbene in the first half.

Ireland have now won three of their last five games, with their last two draws coming against powerhouses Portugal and Belgium.

They will be expecting to continue their good run against a Lithuania side ranked 137th in the world.

The visitors beat the world’s lowest-ranked team San Marino 2-1 in their last game, a friendly on Friday.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT; UK viewers can watch live on Sky Sports Arena.

