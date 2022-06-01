Spain’s Euro 2022 group: Who will Spain face in Group B?
By Jessy Parker Humphreys published
Spain’s Euro 2022 group might be the trickiest in the whole tournament
Spain’s Euro 2022 group contains Denmark, Germany, and Finland. Spain go into the tournament as favourites to win the whole competition, but did not progress beyond the quarter-finals in either 2013 or 2017.
Spain’s Euro 2022 group: Finland
8th July
Spain will open their Euro 2022 with what should technically be the easiest game in the group. Spain have not lost against Finland in any of their last six matches against each other. Managed by Anna Signeul, Finland have had a mixed recent record with an impressive draw over Brazil being negated by two heavy losses to France and the Netherlands.
Midfielder Eveliina Summanen has impressed in recent matches for Tottenham whilst fullback Emma Koivisto has been a real threat for Brighton. Meanwhile Natalie Kuikka remains their stand-out star, playing for the Portland Thorns in the USA.
Spain’s Euro 2022 group: Germany
12th July
Spain’s second group game will come against Germany at the Brentford Community Stadium in London. The two recently met as part of the Arnold Clark Cup with Germany drawing 1-1 with Spain thanks to a late Lea Schüller goal. However, Spain were dominant for much of that match, and Germany had a disappointing time in England where they failed to win a single game. Yet Germany have won the Euros a record eight times, including a six tournament consecutive winning streak from 1995 to 2013.
Germany’s squad is full of young talent with the Bayern Munich trio of Lea Schüller, Klara Bühl and Sydney Lohmann particularly highly rated. 19 year old winger Jule Brand caused Arsenal and Barcelona problems in the Champions League group stages this season whilst Wolfsburg’s Tabea Waßmuth has been one of the Champions League’s top scorers this season. Germany will however be without Chelsea midfielder Melanie Leupolz at the tournament after she announced earlier this year that she was pregnant with her first child.
Spain’s Euro 2022 group: Denmark
16th July
Spain will finish the group stage against Denmark at the Brentford Community Stadium in London. Denmark will be making their return to international competition having failed to qualify for the 2019 World Cup. The 2017 Euro finalists will feel like they have something to prove at this year’s tournament.
Denmark’s stand out player is Pernille Harder who has plenty of history with this Spain squad, having been part of the Chelsea side who Barcelona humiliated in the 2021 Champions League final. Real Madrid’s Sofie Svava and Caroline Møller Hansen will also know lots of the Spain squad from their club football.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.