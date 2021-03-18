Ukraine Euro 2020 squad: The complete line-up for March's internationals
The Ukraine Euro 2020 squad of 23 players is set to be finalised at least 10 days before the tournament begins
The tournament begins in June, but the Ukraine Euro 2020 squad for this summer is starting to take shape already.
With March's World Cup qualifiers around the corner, national hero Andriy Shevchenko is now the national side's manager. The Yellow and Blue have called up 33 players for the games against France, Finland and Kazakhstan.
Ukraine Euro 2020 squad: March internationals
- GK: Andriy Pyatov (Shakhtar Donetsk)
- GK: Andriy Lunin (Real Madrid)
- GK: Heorhiy Bushchan (Dynamo Kiev)
- GK: Dmytro Riznyk (Vorskla Poltava)
- GK: Anatoliy Trubin (Shakhtar Donetsk)
- DF: Mykola Matviyenko (Shakhtar Donetsk)
- DF: Oleksandr Karavayev (Dynamo Kiev)
- DF: Serhiy Kryvtsov (Shakhtar Donetsk)
- DF: Eduard Sobol (Club Brugge)
- DF: Vitaliy Mykolenko (Dynamo Kiev)
- DF: Bohdan Mykhaylichenko (Anderlecht)
- DF: Illya Zabarnyi (Dynamo Kiev)
- DF: Yukhym Konoplya (Desna Chernihiv)
- DF: Oleksandr Tymchyk (Dynamo Kiev)
- DF: Oleksandr Syrota (Dynamo Kiev)
- MF: Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham United)
- MF: Yevhen Konoplyanka (Shakhtar Donetsk)
- MF: Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester City)
- MF: Ruslan Malinovskyi (Atalanta)
- MF: Serhiy Sydorchuk (Dynamo Kiev)
- MF: Viktor Kovalenko (Atalanta)
- MF: Marlos (Shakhtar Donetsk)
- MF: Yevhen Makarenko (Kortrijk)
- MF: Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kiev)
- MF: Volodymyr Shepelyev (Dynamo Kiev)
- MF: Oleksandr Zubkov (Ferencvaros)
- FW: Roman Yaremchuk (Gent)
- FW: Junior Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk)
- FW: Artem Dovbyk (SC Dnipro-1)
Premier League stars Oleksandr Zinchenko and Andriy Yarmolenko are both included in the Ukraine squad for March's internationals alongside established names such as Yevhen Konoplyanka, Mykola Matviyenko and Andriy Pyatov, who could win his 100th cap in goal for Ukraine by the start of Euro 2020.
There are a few first-time call-ups in the Ukrainian set-up this time around. Goalkeepers Dmytro Riznyk and Anatoliy Trubin are in the squad along with Oleksandr Syrota and Artem Dovbyk.
There are a number of up-and-coming stars in Shevchenko's ranks hoping to establish themselves for a role in the starting line-up this summer. 22-year-old midfielder Mykola Shaparenko has impressed for Dynamo Kiev, while Real Madrid back-up keeper Andriy Lunin has a bright future ahead of him.
Ukraine have omitted a number of well-capped players this time around, however. Shakhtar's Taras Stepanenko is injured this time around, as is Dynamo Kiev's Viktor Tsyhankov. 46-year-old goalkeeper Oleksandr Shovkovskyi, who won 92 caps for the national side and last appeared for Ukraine against France last year October, will not be a part of this squad, as he's finally retired.
