Watford v Liverpool live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Watford v Liverpool live stream, Saturday 16 October, 12:30pm BST

Liverpool have the chance to return to the top of the Premier League table, at least temporarily, by beating Watford in the early kick-off on Saturday.

The Reds have enjoyed a broadly positive start to the season, and remain unbeaten after seven games. No team in the division can better their tally of 17 goals, and Mohamed Salah in particular has been in tremendous form at the start of the campaign.

Liverpool were criticised in some quarters for their quiet summer of recruitment, but they have so far benefited from the continuity that comes from having a clear identity and a settled side. That might not be enough to bring them another title, but Jurgen Klopp will certainly be pleased with the direction of travel.

That is not to say the Reds have been perfect up to now. Manchester City could easily have won at Anfield before the international break had they pressed home their dominance in the first half. Liverpool looked shaky defensively in the game prior to that, as Brentford twice came from behind to draw 3-3. Watford will take note from how the Bees approached that game, but denying this Liverpool team victory is easier said than done.

Claudio Ranieri will return to a Premier League dugout this weekend after replacing Xisco Munoz as Watford boss. The Hornets are the fourth English club the veteran Italian has managed after Chelsea, Leicester and Fulham, and his experience with the latter might worry Watford fans. Ranieri was unable to make an impression at Craven Cottage in 2018/19, and he was sacked after just 106 days in charge as Fulham hurtled towards the Championship.

The 69-year-old would argue that he inherited a difficult situation in west London and was always going to struggle to turn it around. Watford are in a healthier position, and Xisco would no doubt have been retained by less trigger-happy owners. Anything Ranieri picks up from his first game in charge will be a bonus.

Kick-off is at 12:30pm BST and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 1 in the UK.

If you're out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won't work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you've paid up for a subscription and still want to catch Steve Bruce's extra-red face without resorting to illegal feeds you've found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster's T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can't work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

