West Ham United v Manchester City live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

West Ham United v Manchester City live stream, Sunday 15 May, 2pm BST

Manchester City will be looking to take another step closer to the Premier League title when they take on West Ham on Sunday.

The pressure was on the champions in midweek. Liverpool’s 2-1 victory over Aston Villa on Tuesday saw the Reds move level on points with City at the summit of the standings. A potential banana skin loomed in the form of a trip to Molineux to face a Wolves side that had denied Chelsea a win in their previous encounter.

In the end, City made a mockery of suggestions they could be in for a difficult evening on Wednesday. Kevin De Bruyne was the star of the show with a remarkable four-goal haul, but City were superior to their hosts in all departments. A 5-1 victory saw them move three points clear of the Reds, who will contest the FA Cup final this weekend. That means City have the chance to open up a six-point lead at the London Stadium.

West Ham are not on the beach just yet, though. Victory on Sunday would see them climb above Manchester United and into sixth place – the final Europa League qualification spot. The Hammers made it all the way to the semi-finals in this season’s edition of the competition, and they will be keen to go again in Europe next term.

Aymeric Laporte was forced off in the game against Wolves, leaving City short of centre-halves this weekend. Neither Ruben Dias nor John Stones is expected to recover in time, while stand-in defender Fernandinho is a doubt. Nathan Ake could therefore start alongside Rodri in the heart of the backline. Kyle Walker is also out.

West Ham will have to make do without Angelo Ogbonnna and Said Benrahma on Sunday, but Michail Antonio and Craig Dawson are hoping to be fit in time to feature.

Kick-off is at 2pm BST on Sunday 15 May, and the game is being broadcast live by Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

