Who will be the next Newcastle United manager?

You have to feel for Steve Bruce. Pilloried from the moment he took the reins at Newcastle – the club he supported as a boy – and likely to be given the boot the moment the austerity era ends.

Many Magpies won't be sad to see the back of him, however, and there is excitement around St. James’ Park again. New, ambitious (albeit shady) owners promise a brighter future. Here are the men tipped to lead the club there...

Eddie Howe

Former Cherries boss Howe has been out of work since departing the freshly relegated side in 2020 and is keen to return to the Premier League. His sides are known for playing an attractive brand of football and the Toon job would reunite him with the star striker from his Bournemouth days, Callum Wilson. Would the new owners see this as a sexy enough appointment, though?

Antonio Conte

The fiery Italian has been out of work since ditching Inter in June, having just led the Nerazzurri to their first Scudetto in a decade. Conte is demanding, respected and a master tactician; his signature 3-4-3 formation flummoxed opposition managers during his Premier League-winning stint at Chelsea. He’s not what you’d describe as a penny pincher, but Newcastle might be about to let go of the purse strings.

Steven Gerrard

The former Liverpool skipper has worked wonders north of the border, leading Rangers to their first title in a decade and ousting Celtic as the SPL’s team to beat. He’s keen to return to English football when the right job comes along and the Newcastle rebuild will represent an intriguing proposition for an ambitious coach. He’s shown he can improve an underdog, but is he ready for a job of this magnitude?

Frank Lampard

The former Blues boss is keen for a return to a top flight dugout but has limited experience at the top level (84 games, zero trophies) and might not be considered a safe enough pair of hands for an costly rebuild. On the other hand, he’s out of work, available immediately and still has a big name feel to him given his playing glories. He may be better off taking a step down to the Championship and proving his pedigree, but is he willing to do that?

Roberto Martinez

The man with the best agent in football (Wigan to Belgium, seriously?!) has been linked with a Premier League return on several occasions, not least the vacant Spurs job over the summer. He too plays attractive football but has a reputation for presiding over leaky backlines. The Spaniard is being touted as a potential replacement for Ronald Koeman at Barcelona and may want to hold out for that instead.

