Arsenal report: Gunners in shock move for Diego Costa

Arsenal are in talks with Diego Costa about a surprise January switch, according to reports.

Costa is currently playing for Brazilian champions Atletico Mineiro, having spent more than half a year without a club after leaving Atletico Madrid in December 2020.

Of course, the Spain international is best known to English fans for his time with Chelsea - who he joined from Atleti for £32 million in June 2014

The striker won two Premier League titles and the League Cup with the Blues, scoring 59 goals in 120 appearances in all competitions.

And football.london (via Goal in Brazil) are reporting that Arsenal have had informal discussions with the 33-year-old over a possible move to the Emirates this month.

This comes amid plenty of speculation linking the Gunners with an approach for Fiorentina hotshot Dusan Vlahovic.

But if the Serbian elects to stay with La Viola for the time being, they will have to turn their attention elsewhere.

And Costa could well prove to be a viable stop-gap for Mikel Arteta's side.

He wouldn't have to depart Atletico Mineiro mid-campaign either, with the new Brasileirao season not getting underway until April.

That said, he might be something of a brave choice given his history of disciplinary issues.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has seemingly been ostracised from the first team for his own string of indiscretions; does Arteta really need any more drama as Arsenal chase Champions League qualification?