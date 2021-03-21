Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur live stream, Sky Sports, Sunday 21 March, 7.30pm GMT

Tottenham will be looking to bounce back from Thursday’s defeat by Dinamo Zagreb when they face Aston Villa in the Premier League this weekend.

Jose Mourinho’s side had a 2-0 lead going into the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie thanks to their victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the first game between these sides. Spurs appeared to have one foot in the quarter-finals, but a 2-0 defeat in Zagreb after 90 minutes sent the tie to extra time. In the 106th minute Mislav Orsic completed his hat-trick to send Tottenham crashing out in embarrassing fashion.

This has not been a good week for Mourinho, who oversaw a 2-1 defeat by Arsenal in last weekend’s north London derby. The Portuguese was critical of his players for failing to follow instructions, but the reaction of many supporters has centred on the manager himself.

BETTING ODDS Latest odds from 888sport where new customers can bet £10 to get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Aston Villa: 19/10

Draw: 23/10

Tottenham: 11/8

Bet Now T&C Apply

Mourinho is therefore under pressure going into Sunday’s meeting at Villa Park, although victory would see Spurs move to within three points of the top four. Thursday’s loss was ignominious but all is not lost for Tottenham just yet.

Aston Villa would be just four points adrift of fourth spot if they were to win their two games in hand, but Dean Smith’s side are not considered to be part of the race to qualify for the Champions League. Villa could still book a spot in the Europa League, although they will need to improve upon a run which has seen them win just one of their last five matches.

Tottenham will have to make do without Son Heung-min, who suffered a thigh injury against Arsenal. Erik Lamela was sent off in that game and is suspended.

Villa will hope to welcome back Jack Grealish, although the club captain might only be fit enough for a place on the bench. Kortney Hause and Wesley Moraes are still out, but Bertrand Traore is hoping to be fit.

Kick-off is at 7.30pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

At 888sport bet £10 to get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Terms and Conditions: New customers only. Min deposit £10. Qualifying bet is ‘real money’ stake of at least £10. Min odds 1/2 (1.5). Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement expires after 7 days. Free Bet stakes not included in returns. Deposit balance available for withdrawal at any time. Withdrawal restrictions & full T&Cs apply

18+, T&C'S Apply, Commercial Content

Use a VPN to watch an Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

Astro secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90 a month.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.