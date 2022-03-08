Bayern Munich v Salzburg live stream: How to watch the Champions League from anywhere in the world

Bayern Munich v Salzburg live stream, BT Sport, Tuesday 8 March, 8pm GMT

Salzburg head to Bavaria on Tuesday with dreams of a major upset against Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, after holding the German giants to a draw in Austria.

Bayern, as usual, are one of the bookies’ favourites to be crowned European champions, but they required a last-minute Kingsley Coman equaliser to take a 1-1 draw in Salzburg last month.

Salzburg substitute Chukwubuike Adamu curled in the opening goal after 21 minutes, and the Austrian champions were poised to record a shock win until Coman levelled in the 90th minute.

It was an impressive performance from Salzburg, who were making their Champions League knockout stage debut, but they face a daunting task at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern followed up that draw with back-to-back Bundesliga wins over Greuther Furth and Eintracht Frankfurt, before drawing 1-1 with Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side are nine points clear at the top of the table, while Salzburg are even further ahead in the Austrian Bundesliga, sitting 18 points ahead of their closest rivals Sturm Graz.

The Austrians, who also recorded two wins and a draw in the league after the first leg, fielded the youngest starting line-up in the Champions League since Ajax in 2003 when they first faced Bayern.

Both sides face lengthy injury lists, with Bayern missing Manuel Neuer, Corentin Tolisso, Alphonso Davies and Leon Goretzka.

Salzburg are without Albert Vallci, Sekou Koita, Ousmane Diakite, Bryan Okoh, Benjamin Sesko, Jerome Onguene, Noah Okafor and Oumar Solet.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 3 in the UK.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

Use a VPN to watch an Atletico Madrid v Manchester United live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal stream that decides to buffer at the worst possible moment. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!