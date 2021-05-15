Brighton vs West Ham live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Brighton vs West Ham live stream, Sky Sports, Saturday May 15, 8pm BST

West Ham will be looking to maintain their slim hopes of a top-four finish when they take on Brighton on Saturday.

A 1-0 defeat by Everton last weekend was a heavy blow to West Ham’s Champions League aspirations. David Moyes’ side now find themselves six points adrift of the top four with just three games to play, and it would take an extraordinary turn of events for the Hammers to sneak into Europe’s principal competition from here. Moyes will not want his side to tail off, though, particularly as a top-six finish would bring a place in the Europa League - a prize they certainly would have taken had they been offered it last summer.

Some teams have seen home advantage eroded in this strangest of seasons, but West Ham have performed considerably better at the London Stadium than elsewhere. Theirs is the second-best home record in the division behind Manchester City, while only eight of their wins have come from 17 away games. Moyes will be looking for West Ham’s ninth success on the road at the Amex Stadium, a ground on which the Scot has never won.

BETTING ODDS Latest odds from Betfred where new customers can bet £10 to get £30 in Free Bets + 60 Free Spins Brighton: 19/10

Draw: 12/5

West Ham: 29/20 Bet Now! T&C Apply

Brighton are now guaranteed another season of Premier League football, having opened up an insurmountable 10-point lead over Fulham. They remain in 17th, though, the position they also occupied two months ago, but a couple of wins from their remaining three matches would surely be enough for the Seagulls to finish higher up the table.

Graham Potter will hope to get closer to mid-table next term. Brighton have been let down by poor finishing on a regular basis in 2020/21, and a striker will surely be on their list of priorities in the upcoming transfer window.

Brighton will have to make do without the suspended duo Lewis Dunk and Neal Maupay, while Davy Propper, Joel Veltman, Solly March, Florin Andone and Tariq Lamptey are injured.

West Ham are still missing Declan Rice, Arthur Masuaku and Manuel Lanzini, but Aaron Cresswell and Mark Noble could be back in time for Saturday’s match.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. See below for watching details where you are.

At Betfred bet £10 to get £30 in Free Bets + 60 Free Spins

Terms and Conditions: New UK & NI customers only. Code ‘SPORTS60’. Place first sports bet of £10+ in one bet transaction, at odds of Evens +. settled within 60 days. First bet on Sports. £30 in Free Bets credited within 48 hours of settlement. Max 60 Free Spins on Justice League Comics.Full T&Cs apply.

18+, T&C'S Apply, Commercial Content

Use a VPN to watch a Brighton vs West Ham live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

Astro secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90 a month.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.