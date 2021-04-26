Chelsea transfer news: Atletico Madrid target Blues defender Cesar Azpilicueta

Atletico Madrid have identified Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta as the ideal man to bolster their defence if Jose Maria Gimenez leaves this summer.

According to El Gol Digital, Diego Simeone is expecting to lose the Uruguayan centre-back amid interest from clubs in Serie A and the Premier League.

This has prompted the Atletico manager to draw up a shortlist of potential replacements, with Azpilicueta believed to be his preferred option.

The versatile defender can play anywhere across the backline and has a wealth of experience at the top level.

Despite a successful start to life at Stamford Bridge, Thomas Tuchel is expected to make changes during the transfer window, with a couple of centre-backs reportedly on his radar.

Chelsea have been linked with Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane and Bayern Munich’s Niklas Sule in recent months, potentially leading to more competition for places.

At 31, Azpilicueta may decide to move on in order to guarantee regular game time, with Simeone known to be an admirer of his professionalism and defensive nous.

He has become a fan favourite at Chelsea over the last nine years, performing consistently despite numerous changes to the club’s manager and style of play.

Azpilicueta came through the youth system at Osasuna to make his first-team debut in April 2007, in a 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid.

Although still a teenager, he established himself as a regular at the start of the next season and made more than 100 appearances before joining Marseille.

After just over two years in France, Azpilicueta signed for Chelsea in August 2012, becoming part of a sizeable Spanish contingent at the club alongside Oriol Romeu, Juan Mata and Fernando Torres.

He outlasted them all, winning two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, a League Cup and the Europa League twice.

The Champions League has eluded him so far, but Chelsea have reached the semi-finals this season and face Real Madrid in the first leg tomorrow night.