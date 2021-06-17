Chelsea transfer news: PSG table improved €70m bid for Inter Milan’s Achraf Hakimi

PSG hope to beat Chelsea to the signing of Inter Milan wing-back Achraf Hakimi by offering €70 million up front, according to reports in Italy.

The two clubs are locked in a battle to sign the Morocco international, who has been put up for sale as the Serie A giants look to bring in some much-needed cash.

Thursday’s Gazzetta dello Sport writes that PSG will make a new offer of around €70m after being rejected with their initial €60m bid.

Chelsea have so far been unsuccessful with their part-exchange proposals, despite offering the likes of Emerson Palmieri, Davide Zappacosta and Marcos Alonso.

The Nerazzurri are on the lookout for a new wing-back on both flanks, as Hakimi will need replaced and there will be a vacancy on the left side when Ashley Young completes his expected move back to England.

Inter’s precarious financial situation quickly took away some of the buzz from the club securing their first Serie A title in 11 years last month.

First, coach Antonio Conte terminated his contract amid concerns at the club’s lack of ambition, and then it became clear that Hakimi would be put up for sale a year after joining from Real Madrid.

“The only one who could leave Inter now is Hakimi,” the right-back’s agent Alejandro Camano told Radio Colonia earlier this week.

The Moroccan enjoyed a sensational debut season with the Italian club, scoring seven goals and providing 10 assists in 37 league appearances.

But with the club determined to hold on to strike partners Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez, Hakimi was the most obvious player to be sacrificed for a big fee.

A bidding war between two big clubs like PSG and Chelsea is ideal for Inter in the circumstances, as both sides are forced to improve their bids to try and beat one another to the 22-year-old’s signature.

As it stands, PSG appear to be willing to pay the higher figure, but the Blues can offer the Italians a chance to kill two birds with one stone by bringing in a good fee and signing two new wing-backs at the same time.

