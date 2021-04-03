Chelsea v West Brom live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Chelsea v West Brom live stream, BT Sport, Saturday 3 April, 12.30pm BST

Chelsea will be looking to pull clear of the chasing pack in the race for the top four when they face West Brom in the early kick-off on Saturday.

The Blues were closer to the bottom half of the table than the Champions League qualification spots when Thomas Tuchel took charge in January, but the German has made an instant impact at Stamford Bridge. He is yet to taste defeat in his new job, and has steered Chelsea into the semi-finals of the FA Cup and the quarter-finals of the Champions League, as well as lifting them into fourth place in the Premier League.

It is too early for Chelsea to start celebrating just yet, though, with fifth-placed West Ham just two points behind. Tuchel’s side have a favourable run of fixtures coming up, with four of their next five contests coming against teams in the bottom half. Chelsea must take advantage of the schedule to put some distance between themselves and the teams below them, starting with Saturday’s clash with West Brom.

The Baggies are not yet mathematically sure to go down, but it would take a miraculous escape for them to climb out of the bottom three from here. West Brom have won just three of their 29 Premier League fixtures to date - fewer even than Sheffield United - and are 10 points adrift of safety going into the weekend. Anything other than an unlikely victory here would surely condemn Sam Allardyce’s men to demotion.

Chelsea will have to make do without Tammy Abraham, while Callum Hudson-Odoi and Jorginho will need to be assessed. N’Golo Kante might not be risked ahead of the upcoming Champions League quarter-final against Porto, but Edouard Mendy and Thiago Silva are fit again.

West Brom will be unable to call upon the services of Conor Gallagher, but Allardyce otherwise has a fully fit squad to choose from.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm BST and the game is being shown on BT Sport 1 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

