How to watch Chelsea vs Fulham: Live streams, TV details, Preview for West London Derby

Watch Chelsea vs Fulham in a Premier League West London Derby this Saturday lunchtime.

Chelsea vs Fulham key information • Date: Saturday, 30 August 2025 • Kick-off time: 12:30pm BST / 7:30am ET • Venue: Stamford Bridge, London • TV & Streaming: TNT Sports / Discovery+ (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Chelsea's all-London start to the new Premier League season goes on as they face their most nearby rivals, Fulham.

Enzo Maresca's world champions have already taken on Crystal Palace and West Ham with Brentford to come on the other side of the international break.

Fulham have meanwhile shown themselves to be at least as good as Grimbsy Town with a draw against Manchester United last weekend having also shared the spoils against Brighton.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on live streams and TV broadcasts so you can watch Chelsea vs Fulham online from anywhere.

Watch Chelsea vs Fulham in the UK

In the UK, Chelsea vs Fulham will be broadcast live on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

Coverage is set to begin on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate at 11am.

Watch the Premier League on TNT Sports and Discovery+ You can either get TNT Sports on your TV, in a traditional TV package deal – prices vary by provider – or you can stream all the channels through Discovery+ , which costs £30.99 a month, and includes Champions League football.

Watch Chelsea vs Fulham in the US

In the USA, cable channel USA Network has the TV rights to Chelsea vs Fulham – to watch online you'll need a cord-cutting streaming service such as Sling or Fubo.

How to watch Chelsea vs Fulham in Australia

Fans down under can watch Chelsea vs Fulham through Stan Sport, which has live streams for every single Premier League game this season.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport New name, same old mega-deal you got with Optus Sport, including every single Premier League and Champions League game.

Can I watch Chelsea vs Fulham for free?

There are no free-to-air broadcasters with rights to Chelsea vs Fulham.

One way you could technically watch for free is to take out a seven-day free trial with Fubo, where you can live stream USA Network.

Watch Chelsea vs Fulham from anywhere

What if you're away from home for the game and your streaming access is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streams from anywhere, and it's also great for your internet security, so it's a win-win.

Our expert office-mates over at Tom's Guide test hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

Get 70% off NordVPN + 3 months FREE "NordVPN delivers the best balance of privacy, usability, extra features, and value for money," say Tom's Guide, and who are we to disagree? It unblocks all major streaming platforms, and it's available with a money-back guarantee and a big discount!

Chelsea vs Fulham: Match preview

Cole Palmer is a doubt for Chelsea this weekend, but they didn't exactly miss him after he pulled out in the warm-up against West Ham last Friday.

Enzo Maresca's side put five past the hapless Hammers, with Palmer's late replacement in the starting line-up, Estevao Willian, putting in a particularly eye-catching performance.

Chelsea will be hoping to see more of that kind of thing from his side this weekend, rather than the somewhat laboured performance they put in in their goalless draw with Crystal Palace on the opening day

Fulham have continued to look solid and well-organised this season after claiming a respectable mid-table finish last campaign.

Marco Silva's side are yet to claim a league victory this season, though, and have twice had to come from behind to rescue a 1-1 draw.

Rodrigo Muniz claimed a late, late equaliser at Brighton on the opening day , with Emile Smith Rowe coming off the bench and scoring almost immediately to take a point at home to Manchester United.

Fulham did emerge victorious in the Carabao Cup in midweek, however, easing past Championship side Bristol City.

Chelsea vs Fulham: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Chelsea 1-0 Fulham

We don't expect Fulham to make it easy for Chelsea, and they have both Palace and West Ham to look to to work out what to do and what not to do - but there's so much talent in Maresca's front line that we think they'll find a way through regardless.

