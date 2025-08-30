How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth online: Live streams, TV details

Watch Spurs vs Bournemouth as the Premier League serves up one more weekend of action before heading into the international break.

Spurs vs Bournemouth key information • Date: Saturday, 30 August 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET • Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Spurs have got off to an impressive start under new manager Thomas Frank, winning both of their games so far - including a slightly surprising victory over Manchester City.

Bournemouth are meanwhile looking to build on the progress they made under Andoni Iraola last season, and getting a win in North London would lay down a marker for the rest of the campaign ahead.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on live streams and TV broadcasts so you can watch Spurs vs Bournemouth online from anywhere.

Can I watch Spurs vs Bournemouth in the UK?

Spurs vs Bournemouth falls during the Saturday 3pm blackout, which means it cannot legally be shown live in the UK. All other games outside this specific kick-off slot are televised.

What's more, all games, including the Saturday 3pm fixtures, are shown live in pretty much every other country in the world.

You can get your usual coverage from anywhere with a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch Spurs vs Bournemouth in the US

In the USA, Spurs vs Bournemouth will be live streamed on NBC's streaming platform, Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock has had a price rise ahead of the new season, but with half of all Premier League games streaming live, it's still a decent investment for soccer fans, with plenty of content beyond that, too. $10.99 is the new monthly starting price.

How to watch Spurs vs Bournemouth in Australia

Fans down under can watch Spurs vs Bournemouth through Stan Sport, which has live streams for every single Premier League game this season.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is the new Optus Sport – home to every single Premier League and Champions League live stream. Sign up, add the Stan Sport package (AU$20 a month) to the base Stan plan ($12 a month), and watch away.

Watch Spurs vs Bournemouth from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your laptop, tablet or smartphone appear to be in a different country. That means you can watch your usual streams, even when you’re a long way from home.

The tech experts at Tom's Guide review a lot of VPNs and right now they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN you can buy. And the good news is that NordVPN are currently offering an amazing deal on the service...

Get 70% off NordVPN + 3 months FREE With super-fast connections, multi-device support, and compatibility with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon, and more, there's a reason why NordVPN is considered the best VPN for streaming. There's a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it's currently on offer at a huge discount – that's a win!

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Spurs vs Bournemouth: Match preview

Tottenham had hoped for a bit of a new start after struggling through a disappointing Premier League campaign last term, in spite of their Europa League triumph.

So far, so good. Thomas Frank has got his side looking much better already at this early stage of the season.fafa

Coasting to a 3-0 win over newly-promoted Burnley on the opening day was to be expected, but going away to Manchester City and taking a 2-0 win was an eyebrow-raising result that Spurs hope is a sign of things to come.

Former Bournemouth man Dominic Solanke has only been able to appear from the bench so far this season after picking up an injury in pre-season, but Richarlison has finally go back to his best in Solanke's absence.

Bournemouth meanwhile put in a positive display away to champions Liverpool on the opening day, fighting back from two goals down to level the game through Antoine Semenyo's brace - only for the Red to score twice late on and claim a 4-2 victory.

But Andoni Iraola's stylish side bounced back with a 1-0 win over ten-man Wolves thanks to Marcus Tavernier's early strike.

The Cherries did however suffer a two-goal defeat to Brentford in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night with Julian Araujo's late red card meaning he is suspended for the trip to Tottenham.

Spurs vs Bournemouth: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Spurs 2-1 Bournemouth

It's a tough weekend for calling results, and this game is no exception. We're expecting good entertainment, but Spurs should have the quality they need to get the job done at home.