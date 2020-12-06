Chelsea willing to listen to offers for Fikayo Tomori and Antonio Rudiger – report

Chelsea are prepared to listen to offers for centre-back duo Antonio Rudiger and Fikayo Tomori in the January transfer window.

Both defenders have fallen out of favour this season, with Kurt Zouma and Thiago Silva firmly established as Frank Lampard’s first-choice partnership at the heart of the backline.

Rudiger has started just one Premier League match so far this term, while Tomori has just one substitute appearance under his belt in the top flight.

Rudiger, a Germany international, wants more regular football as he turns his attention towards next summer’s European Championship.

And Tomori is worried about his career stalling if he spends too long on the sidelines at Stamford Bridge.

According to ESPN, Chelsea are willing to sell both players if they receive acceptable offers in January.

Lampard wants to reduce the number of centre-backs in his squad as he believes it will be too difficult to keep all of them happy.

As well as Zouma, Silva, Rudiger and Tomori, Chelsea also have Andreas Christensen in their pool of central defenders.

Cesar Azpilicueta is a right-back by trade but can fill in at centre-back if required.

Both Tomori and Rudiger came close to leaving Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

The former almost joined Everton on loan, only for the deal to collapse late on, while Rudiger was the subject of a late offer from Roma.

There is bound to be renewed interest in both defenders next month, particularly with Chelsea open to bids.

Lampard’s side climbed back to the top of the Premier League table with a 3-1 triumph over Leeds on Saturday.

The Blues have now gone 16 games unbeaten in all competitions since a 2-0 loss to Liverpool back in September.

However, Liverpool and Tottenham will move above Chelsea in the standings if they win their respective games on Sunday.

