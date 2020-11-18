England v Iceland live stream: how to watch the UEFA Nations League wherever you are in the world

England v Iceland live stream, Sky Sports, Wednesday 18 November, 7.45pm GMT

England welcome Iceland to Wembley for their final fixture of 2020 on Wednesday as they bring their Nations League campaign to a close.

The meeting between the two sides in September was a tightly contested affair that featured red cards and penalties for both sides.

Kyle Walker was sent off for the Three Lions with 20 minutes remaining, before Iceland’s Sverrir Ingason was shown a second yellow for a handball that gave Raheem Sterling the chance to roll in a 90th-minute spot kick.

Iceland then earned a penalty of their own in stoppage time after a foul by Joe Gomez, but Birkir Bjarnason squandered the chance of a draw by blasting his effort off target.

It offered the English some revenge in their first meeting with the Nordic nation since their humiliating Euro 2016 exit.

This will be just the fifth clash between the two nations, and as it stands England have two wins, one draw and one defeat against Iceland.

Gareth Southgate named a 29-man squad for the November international break, including a return for Manchester City’s Phil Foden, but Chelsea right-back Reece James is suspended after receiving a red card against Denmark last month.

Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire is available for selection again after serving a one-match suspension he picked up when he was also sent off against the Danes.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

WATCH THIS GAME Get a Now TV Sky Sports week pass here

SEE THE FULL SCHEDULE Premier League live streams: How to watch every game on this weekend

Fancy a flutter on England v Iceland?

England are currently priced at 1/6 for the win by 888Sport. Netting you a whopping £1.66 profit from a £10 bet.

At least 888Sport are offering new customers bet £10 to get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus as their welcome bonus to you.

New customers only. Min deposit £10. Qualifying bet is ‘real money’ stake of at least £10. Min odds 1/2 (1.5). Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement expires after 7 days. Free Bet stakes not included in returns. Deposit balance available for withdrawal at any time. Withdrawal restrictions & full T&Cs apply

Meanwhile, Iceland are generously placed at 16/1 for the win by Bet365. That'll score you £1600 profit on a £10 stake.

Bet365 are currently offering new customers up to £100 in Bet Credits to welcome you on board.

Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply

Want a little more? Betfred are offering 10/1 on England to win 2-1 (profit of £100 on a £10 bet), and 50/1 for Iceland to win by the same margin (£500 profit on a £10 bet).

Betfred reward new customers with bet £10 to get £30 in Free Bets + 60 Free Spins

New UK & NI customers only. Code ‘SPORTS60’. Place first sports bet of £10+ in one bet transaction, at odds of Evens +. settled within 60 days. First bet on Sports. £30 in Free Bets credited within 48 hours of settlement. Max 60 Free Spins on Justice League Comics.Full T&Cs apply.

Odds correct at time of writing. 18+ T&C apply. Gamble Responsibly

Use a VPN to watch an England v Iceland live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jamie Vardy goal. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: NordVPN)

A cheaper option; its cheapest package current averages at a wallet-friendly £2.29 per month.

(Image credit: IPVanish)

Slightly more expensive but supports up to 10 devices, and you can pay for it every three months if you need to.

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2019/20.

If you don’t want to commit to a monthly contract, then NOW TV are currently offering up their Sky Sports Monthly Pass for just £9.99 (usual price £16.99) – it'll get you access to all of their Premier League and Football League offerings, including this game. Hurry, though: this offer ends at 23:59 BST on September 30.

Find out more specific details on each of these offerings (and more below) with our handy guide

NBC Sports and Telemundo are the Premier League rights holders (in English and Spanish respectively). The Premier League Pass will give you a few matches live to stream on-demand - all matches are free to watch the day after broadcast, though you'll need a TV sports package with a local provider to watch all games live - plus shows highlights, analysis and on-demand replays for $64.99. For a cheaper alternative, the Matchday Pass showcases 140 live games for $39.99.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2019/20 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $19.99 a month, after a one-month trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

Astro has secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.

OTHER GUIDES

Bundesliga live stream: how to watch Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund anywhere in the worldChampions League live stream best VPN: how to watch from anywhere in the worldBarcelona live stream: how to watch wherever you are in the worldReal Madrid live stream: how to watch anywhere in the world

While you’re here, why not take advantage of our brilliant subscribers’ offer? Get the game’s greatest stories and best journalism direct to your door for only £10.25 every three months – that’s just £3.15 per issue! Save money with a Direct Debit today

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com