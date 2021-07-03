Euro 2020: Czech Republic v Denmark line-ups announced

The Czech Republic v Denmark line-ups for this evening's Euro 2020 quarter-final clash in Baku have been announced.

Czech Republic coach Jaroslav Silhavy has made just one change from his team's memorable Last 16 win over the Netherlands, with Jan Boril returning from suspension to replace Pavel Kaderabek at left-back. Leading the line will be Patrik Schick, who needs one goal to draw level with Cristian Ronaldo in the race for the Golden Boot.

Denmark, meanwhile, are unchanged from their 4-0 thrashing of Wales in the previous round, with boss Kasper Hjulmand able to name captain Simon Kjaer in his 11 after he was forced off late in that game. With nine goals - eight of which have come in their last two outings - the Danes are the joint third top scorers at the tournament.

Czech Republic

4-2-3-1

1 Tomas Vaclik (GK)

5 Vladmir Coufal (RB)

3 Ondrej Celustka (CB)

6 Tomas Kalas (CB)

18 Jan Boril (LB)

9 Tomas Holes (CM)

15 Tomas Soucek (CM)

12 Lukas Masopust (RW)

7 Antonin Barak (AM)

13 Petr Sevcik (LW)

10 Patrik Schick (ST)

Substitutes

23 Tomas Koubek

16 Ales Mandous

4 Jakub Brabec

17 David Zima

8 Vladimir Darida

14 Jakub Jankto

21 Alex Kral

25 Jakub Pesek

2 Pavel Kaderabek

11 Michael Krmenchik

24 Tomas Pekhart

20 Matej Vydra

Denmark

3-4-3

1 Kasper Schmeichel (GK)

6 Andreas Christensen (RCB)

4 Simon Kjaer (CB)

3 Jannik Vestergaard (LCB)

17 Jens Stryger Larsen (RWB)

23 Pierre-Emile Hojberg (CM)

8 Thomas Delaney (CM)

5 Joakim Maehle (LWB)

9 Martin Braithwaite (RW)

12 Kasper Dolberg (ST)

14 Mikkel Damsgaard (LW)

Substitutes

16 Jonas Lossl

22 Frederik Ronnow

2 Joachim Andersen

13 Zanka

18 Daniel Wass

24 Mathias Jensen

15 Christian Norgaard

11 Andreas Skov Olsen

7 Robert Skov

21 Andreas Cornelius

20 Yussuf Poulsen

19 Jonas Wind