Euro 2020: Czech Republic v Denmark line-ups announced
The Czech Republic v Denmark line-ups for this evening's Euro 2020 quarter-final clash in Baku have been announced.
Czech Republic coach Jaroslav Silhavy has made just one change from his team's memorable Last 16 win over the Netherlands, with Jan Boril returning from suspension to replace Pavel Kaderabek at left-back. Leading the line will be Patrik Schick, who needs one goal to draw level with Cristian Ronaldo in the race for the Golden Boot.
Denmark, meanwhile, are unchanged from their 4-0 thrashing of Wales in the previous round, with boss Kasper Hjulmand able to name captain Simon Kjaer in his 11 after he was forced off late in that game. With nine goals - eight of which have come in their last two outings - the Danes are the joint third top scorers at the tournament.
Czech Republic
4-2-3-1
1 Tomas Vaclik (GK)
5 Vladmir Coufal (RB)
3 Ondrej Celustka (CB)
6 Tomas Kalas (CB)
18 Jan Boril (LB)
9 Tomas Holes (CM)
15 Tomas Soucek (CM)
12 Lukas Masopust (RW)
7 Antonin Barak (AM)
13 Petr Sevcik (LW)
10 Patrik Schick (ST)
Substitutes
23 Tomas Koubek
16 Ales Mandous
4 Jakub Brabec
17 David Zima
8 Vladimir Darida
14 Jakub Jankto
21 Alex Kral
25 Jakub Pesek
2 Pavel Kaderabek
11 Michael Krmenchik
24 Tomas Pekhart
20 Matej Vydra
Denmark
3-4-3
1 Kasper Schmeichel (GK)
6 Andreas Christensen (RCB)
4 Simon Kjaer (CB)
3 Jannik Vestergaard (LCB)
17 Jens Stryger Larsen (RWB)
23 Pierre-Emile Hojberg (CM)
8 Thomas Delaney (CM)
5 Joakim Maehle (LWB)
9 Martin Braithwaite (RW)
12 Kasper Dolberg (ST)
14 Mikkel Damsgaard (LW)
Substitutes
16 Jonas Lossl
22 Frederik Ronnow
2 Joachim Andersen
13 Zanka
18 Daniel Wass
24 Mathias Jensen
15 Christian Norgaard
11 Andreas Skov Olsen
7 Robert Skov
21 Andreas Cornelius
20 Yussuf Poulsen
19 Jonas Wind
