Liverpool report: Reds ready to offer key player in exchange for Serie A star

Liverpool are willing to offer Naby Keita or Roberto Firmino in part-exchange for Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, according to reports.

The Reds lost Thiago Alcantara to injury in the 2-2 draw with Fulham (opens in new tab) in the early kick-off on Saturday.

That has left them short of options in the centre of the park, and Calciomercato (opens in new tab) reports that Liverpool are ready to step up their interest in Brozovic.

Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of the Croatia international and would be happy to trade Keita or Firmino for the Inter (opens in new tab) man, the report states.

The Liverpool (opens in new tab) boss admitted at the weekend that he may be forced back into the transfer market for a midfielder, although he also insisted he will not panic buy.

(Image credit: Getty)

"I know what will now come up, it’s clear," Klopp said on Saturday when asked about potentially signing another option in the engine room.

"We said we don’t need a midfielder because we have enough – and we actually have enough.

"But the problem now is we get punished for something that is not our responsibility really because things like this can happen.

"Nobody could image that Curtis [Jones] gets the thing he gets; it is nothing serious but he is a young boy and it is a kind of stress reaction.

"Bodies are like this. Naby [Keita] is only ill and he will now be back definitely next week again.

"[The injury to] Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain happened early and now with Thiago that is, of course, not good and we will see.

"Look, a transfer must make sense now and in the long-term; we have midfielders, we have still enough midfielders.

"It is not that we lack midfielders, but it’s just some of them are injured. This is not a good situation, I don’t like it at all, but we have to see how we react on that – but for sure we not panicking."

Liverpool return to Premier League action against Crystal Palace (opens in new tab) next Monday.