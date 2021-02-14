Liverpool transfer news: Manchester City to rival Reds for Germany midfielder Florian Neuhaus

Liverpool and Manchester City are both chasing Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus, according to reports.

The Germany international is enjoying an excellent season in the Bundesliga as his team seek a top-four finish.

Neuhaus has scored four goals and provided four assists so far this term, and has earned admiring glances from rival clubs.

Tottenham were linked with a move for the 23-year-old in the January transfer window, with the north London side viewing him as a potential replacement for Dele Alli.

However, Alli ended up staying put and Spurs did not follow up their interest in the Gladbach man.

According to Kicker , Liverpool and City are both keen on the former 1860 Munich midfielder.

But the Premier League duo will face competition from elsewhere, with Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich also mentioned as possible destinations.

Bayern recently agreed a deal to sign Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig, and they will hope to bring another Bundesliga star to the Allianz Arena.

Liverpool are on the lookout for a new central midfielder as they prepare to bid farewell to Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Netherlands international is out of contract on June 30 and now looks set to leave Anfield.

Discussions over a new deal have stalled in recent weeks, with Barcelona in pole position to sign Wijnaldum.

City may also be keen to bolster their midfield ranks, with Fernandinho likely to head through the exit door at the end of the season.

Neuhaus is said to be happy at Gladbach, with whom he is under contract until 2024.

However, the 23-year-old could be open to a transfer this summer, particularly as Gladbach boss Marco Rose is expected to take over at Dortmund.

That could boost BVB’s chances of landing Neuhaus, but Liverpool and City are both said to be part of the race for his signature.

