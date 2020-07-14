Manchester City transfer news: CAS ruling to spark heavy spending as Citizens target four big-name signings

Manchester City will invest heavily in improving their squad this summer after receiving confirmation that their Champions League ban has been overturned.

The Citizens were handed a two-year ban from European competitions by UEFA for alleged Financial Fair Play breaches, only for the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to scrap the judgement on Monday following an appeal.

The Mail Online reports that the news will spark a busy period of spending, with major European targets on the radar and big-name City players set to pen lucrative new deals.

City are aiming to bring in two to four big-name players this summer, with at least two new defenders set to come in as well as a long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero.

Bayern Munich’s David Alaba, Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, Valencia winger Ferran Torres and Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan are said to be on their list of potential signings.

Additionally, boss Pep Guardiola and star players Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus will be offered new contracts.

City are still waiting to hear from the Premier League about the outcome of their own investigation into the club’s possible Financial Fair Play transgressions.

With three rounds of the season remaining, the Citizens are guaranteed to finish as runners-up behind Liverpool.

They still have their sights set on silverware though, with Champions League and FA Cup knockout clashes coming up.

City face Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday, while they host Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 clash on 7 August, holding a 2-1 lead from the first leg.

Should they progress, they will face either Juventus or Lyon in the quarter-finals and one of Napoli, Barcelona, Bayern Munich or Chelsea in the last four.

