Manchester City vs Aston Villa live stream: How to watch the Premier League final day from anywhere in the world

Manchester City vs Aston Villa live stream, Sky Sports, Sunday May 22, 4pm

Looking for a Manchester City vs Aston Villa live stream? You're in the right place.

Manchester City will be crowned champions of England for the fourth time in five years if they beat Aston Villa on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s side hold a one-point advantage over second-placed Liverpool going into the final day of the campaign. The Reds should beat Wolves at Anfield, which would mean only a victory would do for City. They did drop points against West Ham last weekend, when City were forced to come from two goals down to draw 2-2 at the London Stadium, but they are in a favourable position in the title race with one match remaining.

Steven Gerrard would relish the chance to play a role in Liverpool’s second title triumph of the Premier League era. Aston Villa are certainly capable of causing problems going forward, and in Emi Buendia, Philippe Coutinho, Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins, they possess plenty of attacking firepower – although all four players are unlikely to start.

Manchester City will have to make do without Ruben Dias once more, but Kyle Walker and John Stones have returned to training earlier than anticipated and could be involved. Guardiola opted to pair Aymeric Laporte with Fernandinho at centre-back last weekend, but Michail Antonio’s pace and direct running troubled the Brazilian, so the City boss might be tempted to make a change even if Stones does not make it.

Nathan Ake is a candidate to come in at centre-half, although he is also an option at left-back if Guardiola prefers a more defensively solid alternative to Oleksandr Zinchenko. In attack, Guardiola will choose three starters from Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus.

Villa will have to cope without defensive duo Ezri Konza and Kortney Hause, so Tyrone Mings will be joined by Calum Chambers at the heart of the backline. Further forward, Leon Bailey is a doubt but could be deemed fit enough for a place among the substitutes.

Kick-off is at 4pm BST on Sunday May 22 and is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HD in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

Save over a third on a FFT magazine subscription today.

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com