Manchester United to miss out on Mauricio Pochettino… to Tottenham: The extraordinary report that says the PSG manager wants a return to Spurs
By Mark White published
Manchester United want former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino – but is the PSG manager returning to his old employers?
Manchester United want former Tottenham Hotspur for Mauricio Pochettino to return to England, according to reports – but not like this.
Poch left Tottenham still very much in love with the club, apparently, and even spoke to chairman Daniel Levy regarding a potential return to north London last summer, after Jose Mourinho departed the club. Back then, Paris Saint-Germain were not willing to part with the Argentinian, who took over from Thomas Tuchel last year.
According to Football Insider, Pochettino would still love to return to Tottenham – despite interest from Manchester United.
"A source with knowledge of Pochettino’s situation" has confirmed that the manager is in "regular contact with Daniel Levy despite the nature of his dismissal in November 2019."
Given that Antonio Conte has seemed particularly unhappy at Tottenham and even said that he's prepared to leave the club if his ambition isn't matched in north London, the likeliness of Pochettino returning seems a little more likely, should Conte depart.
And Pochettino himself is likely to be relieved of duties in the French capital, after PSG were humiliated in the Bernabeu and were beaten by Real Madrid, despite leading the tie for so long.
Could Manchester United miss out on Pochettino again, then?
