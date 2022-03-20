Tottenham report: Spurs to make incredible move for £80m superstar striker
By Mark White published
Tottenham Hotspur are planning big business this summer – and could well improve their frontline with a huge transfer
Tottenham Hotspur are preparing a sensational move for Napoli star Victor Osimhen.
That's according to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, who say that Antonio Conte is a big fan of the striker and wants to bring him to the Premier League – although the reliability of these reports is uncertain.
The Nigerian moved from Lille to Serie A in a blockbuster transfer of around £70m back in 2020 and has been impressing during his time in southern Italy. This season, he's managed to hit 15 goals in 25 games in all competitions.
Harry Kane still has an uncertain future in north London, following his long-running transfer saga last summer involving Manchester City – and his employers are preparing for him to want to leave again this summer after yet campaign without silverware.
Osimhen seems like a good replacement for the England captain, however. A central striker with physicality, pace and a keen eye for goal, the 23-year-old has his best years ahead of him and would no doubt relish the opportunity to link up with an Italian who has got the best out of top strikers in the past, including Kane, Diego Costa and Romelu Lukaku.
He won't come cheap, though. The forward reportedly has a €100m release clause – around £80m – which would heavily deplete the Lilywhites' budget for the summer.
Osimhen is valued at £54m by Transfermarkt.
