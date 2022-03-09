Manchester United report: Red Devils in talks with £70m Premier League star
Manchester United are in talks with Everton star Richarlison over a stunning move this summer.
The Brazilian forward is enduring a difficult season at Goodison Park, having been in and out of the team with injuries. The Toffees have struggled for form since an exciting start to the campaign and are facing a relegation battle under Frank Lampard.
Richarlison is no doubt one of the more talented and valuable players on the blue half of Merseyside, however, having broken into his national team and established himself as one of the most dangerous forwards in the league since a mega-money switch from Watford in 2018.
According to CaughtOffside, United transfer chief Matt Judge has held talks with Richarlison's entourage over a potential move, as they look to over the 24-year-old an upgrade on his £90,000-a-week salary.
Everton are holding out for £70m for the attacker, too, having acquired his services for around half of that.
The Red Devils have conducted plenty of business with Everton in the past. Most recently, Donny van de Beek was sent on loan to Lampard's side in January, while perhaps most notably, Wayne Rooney joined Manchester United in 2004 from his boyhood side. Morgan Schneiderlin, Phil Neville, Romelu Lukaku, Tim Howard and manager David Moyes have all moved from one club to another in recent years.
Richarlison is valued to be worth around £49.5m by Transfermarkt.
