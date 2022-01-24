Manchester United report: 'Colombian Cristiano Ronaldo' set to snub Liverpool for shock Old Trafford move

Manchester United have stolen a march in the race to sign Porto sensation Luis Diaz.

The winger – dubbed the 'Colombian Cristiano Ronaldo – has caught plenty of attention in recent months in Portugal. The 24-year-old has been a constant threat for his side, showing directness, precision and a keen eye for goal.

Liverpool have been rumoured to be enamoured with the player, seeing him as the perfect successor to Sadio Mane on the left of the Reds' team. While Jurgen Klopp has lost the Senegalese and his frontline partner Mohamed Salah to Africa Cup of Nations duty, however, he hasn't pounced for a new signing to cover in January – despite the temptation to land Diaz now.

That could cost the Reds, with Portuguese outlet O Jogo saying their northwest rivals are going to step in.

United have plenty of options in attack as it is. Cristiano Ronaldo is the headliner in the striker role, with Edinson Cavani another quality option alongside the Portuguese; Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial and most recently Anthony Elanga have all been used in the attack in Ralf Rangnick's 4-2-2-2 formation.

But with the Red Devils wanting to trim their squad, there could be significant departures.

Ronaldo has already reportedly told Old Trafford bosses that he would like to go, should the club fail to qualify for the Champions League, with Cavani set to leave when his one-year deal expires in the summer. Bruno Fernandes has recently been touted for an exit and the Red Devils are reportedly desperate to see Martial off the wage bill.

Diaz could play on either side and could be an integral runner to the next manager of the squad. At 24, he may well have his best years ahead of him – while capable of making an instant impact.

