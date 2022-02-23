Manchester United report: Red Devils quoted €80m for top Rangnick target
By Ed McCambridge published
Ralf Rangnick may have to rethink his summer transfer targets after being quoted an astronomical fee for the Bundesliga star
Manchester United have been quoted €80m for top summer target Christopher Nkunku, with RB Leipzig in no mood to negotiate over the French midfielder. The eye-watering price tag has reportedly left Ralf Rangnick stunned.
That is according to German outlet Bild, who claim RB Leipzig will not even entertain discussions with the Red Devils if they pitch anything lower than €75m during the summer transfer window.
Nkunku emerged as a top target for Manchester United duing the January transfer window after making a blistering start to the Bundesliga season. The 24-year-old currently has 13 goals in 23 Bundesliga appearances, as well as laying on another nine strikes for his team-mates. He has 22 goals in all competitions, including seven in six Champions League showings.
Midfield is an area Rangnick has identified as needing an overhaul at Old Trafford and, despite already boasting Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard as no.10s, the German is said to be keen to add attacking threat to United's midfield for next term.
While Rangnick appears set to take a step back from managerial duties when his interim manager contract expires this summer, he will be staying on in an advisory capacity for the next two seasons. It is with this position in mind that Ragnick is making transfer suggestions well before the summer transfer window opens.
Nkunku joined RB Leipzig from PSG in July 2019 and has proved a spectacular investment at just €13m. If United get their way, he'll be plying his trade in the Premier League next term.
Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on shop price
Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now
ALSO READ
LIST Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign
TALENT FIFA 22: The 150 best wonderkids in the game
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Ed McCambridge is a staff writer at FourFourTwo, working for the magazine and website. Ed has been living in Berlin since 2015 and worked as a Bundesliga reporter before joining FFT. Formerly a season ticket holder at AFC Wimbledon, he's now most commonly spotted at local side Union Berlin.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.